Ariel Pink part of Trump mob at Capitol

Well, yesterday there was chaos in D.C. Strangely, Ariel Pink was part of the mob that convened on the Capitol. Pink stated that while he was not part of the mob that actually entered the Capitol, he was there to "peacefully show [his] support for the president." Pink was there with musician John Maus. None of the labels currently distirbuting Pink's music have issued a statement. Pink had previously expressed statements that suggested that he believed that the Presidential election was "stolen" - a claim debunked by many state committees and state Supreme courts.