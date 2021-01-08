BUST recently premiered a new animated video from Winnipeg glam rock / bubblegum-punk trio The Sorels. The clip features the song "Spring Break," the a-side and title track to their upcoming EP for Canada's Reta Records and Italy's Surfin Ki. The record arrives on February 2. The band worked with animator Nicholas Friesen (Greg Macpherson, Olivia Sea) on the sunny, Saturday-morning cartoon evoking clip.