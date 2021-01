5 hours ago by Em Moore

Oingo Boingo frontman and film composer Danny Elfman has released an animated video for his new song “Sorry”. The video was animated by Jesse Kanda and was originally created for his 2020 Coachella performance that has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Danny Elfman released "Happy" last year and will be putting out new music on the eleventh day of each month throughout this year via Anti- Records. Check out the video below.