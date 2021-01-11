Beach Slang responds to former manager's claims of emotional abuse, breaks up

Update: Charlie Lowe issued a statement following today's developments: ""PSA past trauma isn’t a blank check to perpetuate more trauma. Thanks for, again, another manipulation tactic RE the BS 'statement' on IG. Also that 'statement' contains no apology whatsoever nor does it mention me at all, effectively silencing me as the victim & putting the spotlight right back on James for sympathy," she continued. "It’s unreal how fucking gross this is & continues to be."

Last week, James Alex of Beach Slang was accused of Emotional Abuse by his Former Manager Charlie Lowe. Today, the Alex's family issued a statement. In the statement, the family states that Alex suffered childhood abuse, recently attempted suicide, and is in an in-patient facility. (It is unclear of the suicide attempt was before or after the accusations became public). The family also stated that Beach Slang is no more and will not reform. You can read the entire statement below.

James Alex Family statement

James is not perfect, and never claimed to be. After a lifetime of suicidal ideation, Beach Slang was simply intended to be an outlet of positivity in rock and roll, and an attempt to heal himself and any sad or broken friends he met along the way. His “fake music persona” wasn’t some facade derived with malice to dupe or harm anyone, it was a coping mechanism created to overcome his struggles. Yes he had moments of compulsiveness, emotional instability, and chaotic relationships, but none of his actions were intentional or meant to hurt or harm anyone, certainly not those who cared for or believed in him.

They were an unfortunate result of unimaginable childhood trauma, violent physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and years of untreated resultant severe mental health issues. James is diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, Paranoid Schizophrenia, and now Borderline Personality Disorder. This is not to invalidate or negate anyone’s feelings, or experiences, it is only to explain the unexplained or unseen cause to the effects, as the internet can be very black and white, and mental illness is largely a grey area.

While mental illness does not excuse anyone to cause others emotional duress, it should at least be acknowledged that it may cause one to unknowingly hurt others and themselves with their words and actions. James was starting treatment before these allegations were made, and is now in an inpatient facility after attempting to take his life. He is getting the help he needs and will be on a true path to recovery. Please know you’ve been heard. While it may have not felt like enough, or that it came soon enough, he has tried to make amends and reconcile his behaviors.

James is not a monster. He is a flawed and complex human being. He is also a father, a son, a husband, and a friend to those still willing to believe in him. He never intended to cause anyone pain. And all parties involved were aware of and could recognize his issues and tried to help him to the best of their abilities at the time. Unfortunately, the help he needed was beyond the scope of family or friends with good intentions. He just wants to stay alive,