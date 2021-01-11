Danbert Nobacon, Crazy & the Brains, Maura Weaver to Play Punknews Summer Soiree 4 this Saturday!!!

Every year at Punknews, we throw a concert called "The Summer Soiree." Due to plagues, riots, and literal insurrection, this year's event was slightly delayed. But have no fear!

Punknews Summer Soiree 4 will take place THIS Saturday, January 16, starting at noon! And have we got a humdinger of a show planned for you!

Chumbawamba's Danbert Nobacon, Kira Wood Cramer, and the Axis of Dissent headline the event and they'll be playing a ton of new tunes from their fantastic new album Mesmerica - Expect a Circus ! They also have a few other surprises planned…

Before that, Jersey City maniacs Crazy and the Brains will storm through a whacked out, psychadelic mind-freak of a set. They'll be playing stuff from their new EP Where the Juice Drips and some classic hits!

And before that, Maura Weaver of Ogikubo Staton, Direct Hit!, The Mixtapes, and 174 other bands will be playing a wide ranging solo set! She might even debut a song…

So, get ready! We'll see you right here at noon est at punknews.org on Saturday!