Music 12 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

Singer/songwriter Divided Heaven is releasing a brand new track called "Baby In The Band" right over here at Punknews. The track is an emotionally vulnerable track produced by Tim Van Doorn in Antwerp, Belgium. The release is out now digitally through Bearded Punk Records.

Divided Heaven last released a single with Lydia Loveless called "They Poisoned Our Fathers".