2 hours ago by John Gentile

Just recently, D.O.A. re-released their seminal album Something Better Change in celebration of that album's 40th anniversary. The release is out now via Frontman Joe Keithley's own Sudden Death records. The re-release includes he original lyric insert and a mini photo booklet that features Randy, Chuck, Dave and Joey. The band put together a video of archival footage for the track "The Prisoner," which is off the release. You can check that out below.