Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer arrested following Capitol raid

As you know, two weeks ago there was Chaos in DC when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to thwart the outgoing vice-president from certifying the results of the Presidential election. Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer was part of that mob. Recently, Schaffer was arrested by the FBI for his part in the insurrection. Via Twitter, the Indianapolis division of the FBI stated: "Jon Schaffer, Columbus, IN, has been arrested in connection to Jan 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol. Schaffer faces 6 charges including engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building. Schaffer was allegedly among rioters who sprayed Capitol police with "bear spray.""

Shaffer has been charged with: "Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business; Knowingly Engages in an Act of Physical Violence Against Any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Engage in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building; Parade, Demonstrate, or Picket in a Capitol Building."

Iced Earth issued a statement. They said: "We absolutely DO NOT condone nor do we support riots or the acts of violence that the rioters were involved in on January 6th at the US Capitol building."

We'll keep you updated.