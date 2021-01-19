Stiff Little Fingers announce rescheduled tour dates (UK)

Stiff Little Fingers have announced that their UK tour that was due to take place later this year has been rescheduled for 2022. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Their show in Troon is still planned for July 2021 but if it is not safe the show will also be moved to March 2022. The Professionals and TV Smith will be joining the band on all dates of the tour and Neville Staple will join them for their London show. Stiff Little Fingers released No Going Back in 2014. See the rescheduled tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 31, 2021Troon Concert HallTroon, UK
Mar 10, 2022O2 AcademyBristol, UK
Mar 11, 2022Great HallCardiff, UK
Mar 12, 2022O2 AcademyBirmingham, UK
Mar 14, 2022Rock CityNottingham, UK
Mar 17, 2022BarrowlandGlasgow, UK
Mar 18, 2022City HallNewcastle, UK
Mar 19, 2022O2 AcademyLeeds, UK
Mar 21, 2022RoadmendersNorthampton, UK
Mar 22, 2022WaterfrontNorwich, UK
Mar 24, 2022O2 AcademyBournemouth, UK
Mar 25, 2022Manchester AcademyManchester, UK
Mar 26, 2022London RoundhouseLondon, UK (w/Neville Staple Band)