Anonymous Source, Posted by 7 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

Members of several well-known bands have formed a supergroup. That group is called Fire Sale and the band includes Chris Swinney (The Ataris), Matt Riddle (No Use For A Name / Face To Face), Tim MacMillar( Protest The Hero), Tucker Rule (Thursday), and Pedro Aida (Fun Size / Ann Beretta).

The band has already recorded some material and have stated that they are currently talking with several labels for a release.