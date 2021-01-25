New Jersey punk rockers Jon Caspi & The First Gun, have released a new digital single called "She is Fine" and it features the punk rock legend Dez Cadena (of Black Flag, Misfits, FLAG). Cadena became an official member of Jon Caspi & The First Gun in 2016.

According to Caspi, "The song is about a moment in relationships with which we are all familiar. A guy notices his girlfriend has a bad look on her face. He asks, “What’s wrong?” And she says…here it comes… 'Nothing. I’m fine.' She is Fine is about the guy who lives in fear of his partner’s discontent."

The song will be part of a vinyl release later this year. Check out the song below.