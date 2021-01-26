D.O.A. documentary announced

Filmmaker Scott Crawford, who directed the Salad Days documentary, is working on a new project. It's titled something Better Change and it focuses on Joe Keithley of D.O.A.'s 2018 political victory, when he was elected to a city councillor seat in Burnaby, BC. It will also looked towards the 2022 election. It's called Something Better Change. The prject is currently in the funding stage, but is expected to meet its goal. You can see the trailer right here.