Check out the new video by Decent Criminal!

COVID lockdown is in full effect these days (and that's a good thing, mind you) so there's not much to do except sit at home and… drink. And that's what the new Decent Criminal video is all about.

The San Diego band have been cranking out the jams for about two years now, sometimes blasting forward in a hardcore assault, and sometimes easing back into a melodic punk style relaxation mode. The video for "Bizarre" is all about the latter. The video finds the band and their friends listening to the grooves while knocking back a cold one- social distance wise, that is. If you watch closely, you might even see a few faces you recognize…

The band's new EP, the DC EP, is out March 5 via Sell the Heart and Gunner Records. You can pick up the record right here and check out the video below, right now!