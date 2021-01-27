Fucked Up recording 'Year of the Horse'

Fucked Up last released Dose Your Dreams in 2018 (and the associated Mixtape 6 in 2020). Since then, they have been dropping hints about the next entry in their 12-inch Zodiac series. The next installment will be Year of the Horse and the band recently released a very short clip of the (likely) extended track, showing that the song is at least partially recorded. You can hear the clip below. The band has not released label or release date details as of yet. The last Zodiac release was Year of the Snake in 2017.