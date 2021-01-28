Dollar Signs to release album, release music video

Dollar Signs
by

Dollar Signs have announced a new album. The album is called Hearts of Gold and will be out March 12 via Pure Noise Records. The band have also released a music video for their new song “Bad News”. Dollar Signs released This Will Haunt Me in 2018. Check out the video below.

Hearts of Gold Tracklist

1. I'm Afraid I Make Yr Depression Worse

2. Negative Blood

3. Bonghammer

4. Sticks & Stones

5. B.O.M.B.S.

6. Bad News

7. Fistfight!

8. Nihilist Gundam

9. Falling Off

10. Kiss Me

11. I Love U

12. Hearts Of Gold Finale