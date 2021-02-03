LA based artist develoment brand No Earbuds just released the details to a new charity compilation series. The series is called Earbudz, Volume One and it will be available this Friday on Bandcamp. The 20-track collection features the No Earbuds roster covering eachother's tracks with 100% of the proceeds of the sales going to The Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform. The first track by Caracara was released recently, click here to check it out and see below to view the track listing.