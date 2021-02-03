LA based artist develoment brand No Earbuds just released the details to a new charity compilation series. The series is called Earbudz, Volume One and it will be available this Friday on Bandcamp. The 20-track collection features the No Earbuds roster covering eachother's tracks with 100% of the proceeds of the sales going to The Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform. The first track by Caracara was released recently, click here to check it out and see below to view the track listing.
Track Listing
1. Roger Harvey & Anika Pyle - Voicemail (Antarctigo Vespucci)
2. talker - Heartbeats (Foxing)
3. Caracara - Mustang (Bartees Strange)
4. Proper. - Kokopelli Face Tattoo (AJJ)
5. Into it. Over it. - Get Lost (Queen of Jeans)
6. Joe Vann - Kawasaki Backflip (Dogleg)
7. Pkew Pkew Pkew - Domain Lapse (Chris Farren)
8. glass beach - Polar Bear of Africa (Jeff Rosenstock)
9. ahem - Purple Eclipse (Termination Dust)
10. Termination Dust - I Don’t Matter At All (Pkew Pkew Pkew)
11. Hit Like A Girl - Victorian Slumhouse (Ratboys)
12. Future Teens - 2010 Was A Bad Year” (Proper.)
13. Tree River - Brushstrokes (Into it. Over it.)
14. Church Girls - I Lost My Life (Prince Daddy & The Hyena)
15. Dollar Signs - White Worms (AJJ)
16. The Big Easy - 1015 (glass beach)
17. american poetry club - Happy New Year (Future Teens)
18. Maggie Gently - Guest In Your Life (Sinai Vessel)
19. Slingshot Dakota - When The Blue Finally Came (The Wonder Years)
20. Double Grave - Haunted (Jupiter Styles)