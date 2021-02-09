The Offspring to release album

The Offspring have announced through a video on their social media that they will be putting out a new album. In the video Dexter Holland and Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman confirm that the album is finished saying, “We’re putting out a record. It’s finished, it’s done, it’s in the can as they say. We've got songs, we've got titles, we've got a label, we've got an album title, we've got a cover, we've got artwork and stuff. It's ready to go. We're putting this out." This will be the band’s first album since 2012's Days Go By . Check out the video below.