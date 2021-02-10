New York Dolls, Devo, Go-Gos, RATM, Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z nominated for Rock Hall

The Rock and Roll Hall of fame has announced its nomination for 2021 nominees. The nominees for this year are: Devo, Go-Gos, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Jay-Z, Carole King, Tina Turner, Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, Todd Rundgren and Dionne Warwick.

Inductees will be announced in May. To be eligible for nomination this year, a nominee must have released a single or album in 1995 or earlier. Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick are first time nominees. (Carole King was inducted along with Gerry Goffin as a non-performer in 1990 and Tina Tuner was inducted in 1991 along with Ike Turner.) The remaining acts were previously nominated but did not make the cut.