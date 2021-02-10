Remember Sports announce album, release music video

Remember Sports announce album, release music video
by

Remember Sports have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Like a Stone and will be out April 23 via Father/Daughter Records and Big Scary Monsters. The band have also released a music video for their first single “Pinky Ring”. Remember Sports released Slow Buzz in 2018. Check out the song below.

Like a Stone Tracklist

1. Pinky Ring

2. Coffee Machine

3. Sentimentality

4. Easy

5. Eggs

6. Materialistic

7. Like a Stone

8. Clock

9. Falling Awake

10. Flossie Dickie

11. Out Loud

12. Odds Are