Remember Sports announce album, release music video

by Em Moore
Remember Sports have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Like a Stone and will be out April 23 via Father/Daughter Records and Big Scary Monsters. The band have also released a music video for their first single “Pinky Ring”. Remember Sports released Slow Buzz in 2018. Check out the song below.
Like a Stone Tracklist
1. Pinky Ring
2. Coffee Machine
3. Sentimentality
4. Easy
5. Eggs
6. Materialistic
7. Like a Stone
8. Clock
9. Falling Awake
10. Flossie Dickie
11. Out Loud
12. Odds Are