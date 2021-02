Music 9 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

Santa Cruz hardcore supergroup Seized Up just released a new track called "Marching Down The Spiral" through Decibel. The track will be off of their upcoming new 7-inch, Marching Down The Spiral, out sometime in March 2021 through Cursed Blessings. The release will s The band features members of The Distillers, BL'AST, All You Can Eat and Good Riddance. See below to check out the release.