Punk Rock Bowling has announced the new dates for their 2021 festival and the first wave of bands. The festival will now take place September 24-26, 2021 at the DLVEC/Downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. All previously purchased 3-day tickets will remain valid for the new dates and refunds are also available. Single day tickets will be automatically refunded. Devo, NOFX, Circle Jerks, and The Lawrence Arms are among the bands confirmed for the new dates. The full line-up will be announced in April. Information about the single day tickets and after party announcements will be in the spring. See the first wave line-up below.
Punk Rock Bowling 2021 First Wave Line-up
Devo
NOFX
Circle Jerks
Streetlight Manifesto
Lunachicks
Propagandhi
Municipal Waste
The Lawrence Arms
Anti-Flag
The Bronx
Roy Ellis
The Aggrolites
Youth Brigade
Good Riddance
H09909
Plague Vendor
Pears
Bishops Green
Bridge City Sinners
The Last Gang