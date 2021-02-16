Punk Rock Bowling has announced the new dates for their 2021 festival and the first wave of bands. The festival will now take place September 24-26, 2021 at the DLVEC/Downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. All previously purchased 3-day tickets will remain valid for the new dates and refunds are also available. Single day tickets will be automatically refunded. Devo, NOFX, Circle Jerks, and The Lawrence Arms are among the bands confirmed for the new dates. The full line-up will be announced in April. Information about the single day tickets and after party announcements will be in the spring. See the first wave line-up below.