Sealed Records to re-issue Rudimentary Peni discography

Earlier this year, Sealed Records (which is a sub-label of La Vida Es Un Mus) announced that they would release a new Rudimentary Peni release - The Great War. Recently, they also announced that they will reissue the Rudimentary Peni discography. The most recent Rudimentary Peni re-issue campaign was handled by Southern Records, but only made it halfway through the series before that label collapsed. Although full details have not been released, the Sealed Records re-issues will likely be the first re-presses of many RP releases since their original release. You can see the label's statement below.