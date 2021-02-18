Manchester Orchestra announce album, release “Bed Head” video

by Em Moore
Manchester Orchestra have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called The Million Masks of God and will be out April 7 via Loma Vista. The band also released a music video for “Bed Head”. Manchester Orchestra released A Black Mile to the Surface in 2017. Check out the video below.
The Million Masks of God Tracklist
1. Inaudible
2. Angel Of Death
3. Keel Timing
4. Bed Head
5. Annie
6. Telepath
7. Let It Storm
8. Dinosaur
9. Obstacle
10. Way Back
11. The Internet