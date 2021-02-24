The Offspring announce album details, release new song

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
The Offspring have announced details for their upcoming album. The album is called Let The Bad Times Roll and will be out April 16 via Concord Records. The band have also released a lyric video for the title track. The Offspring released Days Go By in 2012. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Let The Bad Times Roll Tracklist
1. This Is Not Utopia
2. Let The Bad Times Roll
3. Behind Your Walls
4. Army Of One
5. Breaking These Bones
6. Coming For You
7. We Never Have Sex Anymore
8. In The Hall of the Mountain King
9. The Opioid Diaries
10. Hassan Chop
11. Gone Away
12. Lullaby