Glass Beach announce remix album

Glass Beach have announced that they will be releasing a remix album called alchemist rats beg bashful (remixes). The album features remixes of songs from their 2019 album the first glass beach album and will be out March 5 via Run For Cover Records. Pinkshift, Dogleg, Nnamdi, Skatune Network, and Backxwash are among the artists contributing their remixes. Pinkshift’s cover of “bathroom community” and clover & sealife’s version of “yoshi's island” have also been released. Check out the songs below.
alchemist rats beg bashful (remixes) Tracklist
1. jhariah dies and goes to hell (Jhariah)
2. (rat castle) (fantasyluv dreamix)
3. (FOREVER!!!!!!!!!) [WOW OK Remix]
4. Blood Rivers Remix (backxwash)
5. Dallas (jackson from online cowboy billionare mix)
6. neon glow (floral tattoo version)
7. yoshi's island (clover & sealife world 7×7 mix)
8. Calico (Skatune Network Emo Rocksteady Cover)
9. Planetarium (Shalfi)
10. glass beach (Twinkle Park ornamental version)
11. bathroom community (Pinkshift)
12. Bone Skull (Bartees Strange Remix)
13. Rat Castle (Skylar Spence Remix)
14. LOST!!!!!! (Dre Dupre)
15. cold weather (GWIZ ‘180mph on the 405’ Remix)
16. blood rivers (onlytom remix)
17. Orchids Reimagined (Nnamdi)
18. Neon Glow (Dogleg)