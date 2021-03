Tomahawk, the band made up of Mike Patton (Faith No More), Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Fantomas), Duane Denison (The Jesus Lizard), and John Stanier (Helmet), have released a music video. The video is for their new song “Dog Eat Dog” and was directed by Eric Livingston. The song is taken off of their upcoming album Tonic Immobility due out March 26 via Ipecac Recordings. Tomahawk last released Oddfellows in 2013. Check out the video below.