Sadly, Bunny Wailer of The Wailers, born Neville O'Riley Livingston, has passed away. He was 73 and had been suffering from the affects of a stroke that he suffered last year. Wailer was the last surviving member of what is generally considered the original Wailers, which also included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. In addition to recording dozens of albums, Wailer won a Grammy and also received the Jamaican Order of Merit. We send our condolences to Wailer's family, friends, and relatives.