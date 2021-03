Nervus have released a lyric video for their new song. The song is called “Between The Lines” and features Erik Garlington of Proper.. The song is off of the upcoming collaborative album, Sunday, Someday due out March 26 via Get Better Records. Nervus are on the album along with Potty Mouth, KOJI, Solstice Rey, and Full On Mone’t. Nervus released Tough Crowd in 2019. Check out the song below.