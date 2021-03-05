Naked Raygun to release new album Spring 2021

According to an instagram post by Naked Raygun, they will release a new album this Spring. On Instagram, they stated simply: "Two Chicago legends together at last… @waxtraxchicago @transientsound #spring2021 #comingsoon #waxtraxchicago #waxtrax #transientsound #nakedraygun #newalbum #chicago #chicagopunk #chicagomusic" You can see a promo video below. The band's last studio material were three singles releases 2009-2011. We'll keep you updated.