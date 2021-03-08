Lars-Göran “L-G” Petrov, former frontman for Swedish death metal band Entombed and frontman for Entombed A.D., has passed away. He passed on Sunday March 7 at age 49 after a long battle with bile duct cancer. L-G Petrov’s bandmates in Entombed A.D. released a statement about his passing on their Facebook page which reads in part,

“Our brother, leader, vocalist, our Chief Rebel Angel went on another ride last night. It’s with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that Lars-Göran Petrov has left us. He was (is!!!) an incredible friend, and a person that has touched so many people. He has changed so many lives with his voice, his music, his character and his unique personality. LG’s smile is something that we will carry forever in our hearts. When asked in an interview what he would like to have written on his grave and what about his legacy, he said: "I will never die, it will never die". And you didn’t. You will live forever in our hearts.”

LG Petrov was the vocalist for Nihilist from 1988 to 1989 when the band reformed as Entombed. He sang on all of Entombed’s albums except for Clandestine in 1991. Entombed A.D. was formed by Entombed members in 2014 after a legal battle over the band name and released three albums, the last of which was Bowels of Earth in 2019. He also released three albums with Firespawn, the last of which was Abominate in 2019, and also released albums with Morbid, Comecon, and Allegiance over the course of his career. We send our condolences to L-G Petrov’s family and friends.