Chaser announce new album
Chaser have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The LP is called Dreamers and will be out April 9 via Sound Speed Records, Thousand Islands Records, SBAM Records, and Pee Records. Chaser released Sound the Sirens in 2018. Check out the tracklist below.

Dreamers Tracklist

  1. Fight of Our Lives
  2. 2020
  3. Good Times
  4. Signs of Life
  5. A New Direction
  6. The Ripper
  7. Echoes
  8. Dreamers
  9. Break the Chain
  10. Always with You
  11. Only Human
  12. Something in the Water
  13. See You at The Show