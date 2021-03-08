Chaser announce new album

by Em Moore
Chaser have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The LP is called Dreamers and will be out April 9 via Sound Speed Records, Thousand Islands Records, SBAM Records, and Pee Records. Chaser released Sound the Sirens in 2018. Check out the tracklist below.
Dreamers Tracklist
- Fight of Our Lives
- 2020
- Good Times
- Signs of Life
- A New Direction
- The Ripper
- Echoes
- Dreamers
- Break the Chain
- Always with You
- Only Human
- Something in the Water
- See You at The Show