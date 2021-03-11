Joystick! announce new album, release video

Joystick! have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called I Can’t Take It Anymore and will be out April 16 via Bad Time Records and Stomp Records. The band have also released a music video for their song “Parallelograms”. The video was directed by Brandon Bordelon. Joystick! released Sinceriously in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.

I Can’t Take It Anymore Tracklist

1. Retcon

2. Detonate

3. Damage Boost

4. Rinse & Repeat

5. GGGGHOST

6. Parallelograms

7. No Sleep After Brooklyn

8. 7675

9. Carrot and Stick

10. Unscene

11. Semicolon

12. Past Tense

13. Shots

14. Worm Food

15. I Can't Take it Anymore