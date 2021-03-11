Joystick! announce new album, release video

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Joystick! have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called I Can’t Take It Anymore and will be out April 16 via Bad Time Records and Stomp Records. The band have also released a music video for their song “Parallelograms”. The video was directed by Brandon Bordelon. Joystick! released Sinceriously in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.
I Can’t Take It Anymore Tracklist
1. Retcon
2. Detonate
3. Damage Boost
4. Rinse & Repeat
5. GGGGHOST
6. Parallelograms
7. No Sleep After Brooklyn
8. 7675
9. Carrot and Stick
10. Unscene
11. Semicolon
12. Past Tense
13. Shots
14. Worm Food
15. I Can't Take it Anymore