NOFX are beginning to record a new album. This was announced by Fat Mike on Instagram in a post that reads,

“Nofx start recording our new album on Monday! Hefe asked me to take video of the chords cuz they’re hard to figure out. This part is the bridge of Cant Sell Me. Wanna watch Hefes version of these chords? Tune in next week! #Nofxdostuff”

NOFX released Single Album in 2021. Check out the post below.