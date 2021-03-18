Rise Against announce new album, release single

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Rise Against have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Nowhere Generation and will be out June 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. The band have also released a music video for the title track and a video explaining the inspiration for the album. Rise Against released Wolves in 2017. Check out the videos and tracklist below.
Nowhere Generation Tracklist
1. The Numbers
2. Sudden Urge
3. Nowhere Generation
4. Talking To Ourselves
5. Broken Dreams, Inc
6. Forfeit
7. Monarch
8. Sounds Like
9. Sooner Or Later
10. Middle Of A Dream
11. Rules Of Play