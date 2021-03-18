>Matt “Money” Miller, founding keyboardist of Titus Andronicus, has passed away. He was 34. No cause of death has been released. Titus Andronicus frontman and Matt Miller’s cousin Patrick Stickles released a statement on the band’s Twitter account that reads,

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce to you the sudden and untimely death of Matt "Money" Miller, founding keyboardist of Titus Andronicus, cover model of "A Productive Cough," lead vocalist of "Home Alone (On Halloween)," my beloved cousin and the dearest friend I ever had

You may recognize him as the bartender from the "STACKS" sitcom -- he was also the hypeman on "Real Talk" and a featured backup singer on many, many Titus Andronicus tracks

It's hard to know what to say, but I am trying to put gratitude first, as the 34 years that we spent together will forever be one of my life's greatest blessings

"Until the day we meet again / in my heart is where I'll keep you, friend"

RIP Matt Miller (1987-2021)”.

Matt Miller contributed to The Monitor in 2010, The Most Lamentable Tragedy in 2015 and Home Alone on Halloween EP in 2018. We send our condolences to Matt Miller’s family and friends.