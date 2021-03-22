Punknews Podcast #532 is now up! In this episode John, Adam, and Sam talk about Rudimentary Peni, Fucked Up, Joe Strummer’s acoustic version of “Junco Partner”, the power of dogs in music videos, and pay tribute to the inventor of the cassette tape. Change is also on the horizon for the Punknews Podcast, tune in to find out what’s going on. Listen to the new episode below.
