Bad Astronaut release new song and announce vinyl boxset

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Bad Astronaut have released a new song. The song is called “Wide Awake” and is the band’s first new song in fifteen years. The song is off of their upcoming 7-inch, Inner-Space, along with and unreleased version of “Violet”. The 7-inch will be out April 23 via Fat Wreck Chords as part of their Universe box set. The box set includes Acrophobe , Houston: We Have a Drinking Problem , Twelve Small Steps, One Giant Disappointment , and Inner-Space on vinyl. Check out the new song below.