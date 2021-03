Blacklist Royals released a new track titled "Doomssday Girl" over at BrooklynVegan, see below. The punks have been working on new music for an adaptation to film of punk memoir, 'Die Young With Me' that Rob Rufus wrote. The new tracks was put onto a new three-song EP titled, Doomsday Girl. The EP will be out on April 2nd, 2021 through Paper and Plastick.