The Bronx announce LP, release new song

by Em Moore
The Bronx have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Bronx VI and will be out August 27 via Cooking Vinyl. The band have released their first single from the album called “White Shadow”. Each song on the album will also be released as collectable 7-inch vinyl singles. The Bronx released V in 2017. Check out the song and tracklist below below.
Bronx VI Tracklist
1. White Shadow
2. Superbloom
3.Watering the Well
4. Curb Feelers
5. Peace Pipe
6. High Five
7. Mexican Summer
8. New Lows
9. Breaking News
10. Jack of All Trades
11. Participation Trophy