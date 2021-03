3 hours ago by John Gentile

GWAR is releasing an acoustic 4-song EP. The EP is self-released and is pressed on a picture. It's titled The Disk with No Name and the tracks include: "Fuck This Place," "Gonna Kill You," "I'll Be Your Monster," "The Road Behind." That's out in May.

The band reissued 1990's Scumdogs of the Universe [reissue] last year.