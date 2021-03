, Posted by 2 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Direct Hit! have released a music video for their new single “Hollow Comfort”. The video was made by Ben Sargent with animation by Walker Dubois. Direct Hit! is Nick Woods, Devon Kay, Maura Weaver, Joram Zbichorski, and Logan Stang. Direct Hit! released Crown of Nothing in 2018. Check out the video below.