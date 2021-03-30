Garbage announce new album, release video

by Em Moore
Garbage have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called No Gods No Masters and will be out June 11. The band have also released a music video for their new song “The Men Who Rule The World”. The video was directed by Javi Miamor. The band will be touring the UK with Blondie this fall. Garbage released Strange Little Birds in 2016. Check out the video below.
No Gods No Masters Tracklist
1.The Men Who Rule the World
2.The Creeps
3.Uncomfortably Me
4.Wolves
5.Anonymous XXX
6.Waiting for God
7.Godhead
8.A Woman Destroyed
9.Flipping the Bird
10.No Gods No Masters
11.This City Will Kill You