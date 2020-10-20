Blondie have announced tour dates for next year. They will be touring the UK along with Garbage. Tickets will go on sale October 23. Blondie released Pollinator in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 06, 2021
|M&S Bank Arena
|Liverpool, UK
|Nov 08, 2021
|Utilita Arena
|Birmingham, UK
|Nov 09, 2021
|AO Arena
|Manchester, UK
|Nov 11, 2021
|Bonus Arena
|Hull, UK
|Nov 12, 2021
|Motorpoint Arena
|Nottingham, UK
|Nov 14, 2021
|Brighton Centre
|Brighton, UK
|Nov 16, 2021
|Motorpoint Arena
|Cardiff, UK
|Nov 18, 2021
|The O2
|London, UK
|Nov 20, 2021
|The SSE Hydro
|Glasgow, UK
|Nov 21, 2021
|First Direct Arena
|Leeds, UK