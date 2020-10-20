Blondie announces 2021 tour dates

Blondie
by Sony Music Tours

Blondie have announced tour dates for next year. They will be touring the UK along with Garbage. Tickets will go on sale October 23. Blondie released Pollinator in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 06, 2021M&S Bank ArenaLiverpool, UK
Nov 08, 2021Utilita ArenaBirmingham, UK
Nov 09, 2021AO ArenaManchester, UK
Nov 11, 2021Bonus ArenaHull, UK
Nov 12, 2021Motorpoint ArenaNottingham, UK
Nov 14, 2021Brighton CentreBrighton, UK
Nov 16, 2021Motorpoint ArenaCardiff, UK
Nov 18, 2021The O2London, UK
Nov 20, 2021The SSE HydroGlasgow, UK
Nov 21, 2021First Direct ArenaLeeds, UK