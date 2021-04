Ishay Berger, from the Israeli punk band Useless ID, has released a new video for the song, "Children's Music", see below. The video shows Berger playing to a classroom of "students", with crayon-drawn punk rock posters in the background. The song is written from the perspective of a man who has grown out of the punk rock phase juxtaposed with imagery of Ishay and his friends, who still listen to this "children's music."