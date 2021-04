Videos 4 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

Parisian aggressive punks Mss Frcne released a video for "Iel Ment, Tu Prends" ("He/She Lies, You Pay"). The video was a node to their previous video for Du Sang Dans Ma Bière. Video features a 2021 update with masks on and a full view to the glorious Eiffel Tower. See below to check out the video.