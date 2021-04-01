Punknews Podcast #534 is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, and Sam talk about the Bad Astronaut box set, the new Mannequin Pussy video, Peter Hook’s 20-hour audio book, songwriting, and The Mimes. They also talk about Miley Cyrus. Listen to the new episode below.
Previous StoryTours: The Dirty Nil announce livestream tour
Bad Astronaut release new song and announce vinyl boxset
Mannequin Pussy announce EP, release "Control" video
Peter Hook releases 20 hour audio book for 'Substance: Inside New Order'
Peter Hook and the Light to stream live Joy Division set
Peter Hook and the Light release "Dead Souls" video
Peter Hook to release DVD of 'So This Is Permanent', will stream whole show
Best Coast release new song
Mannequin Pussy/Glitterer (West and Midwest)
Best Coast announce tour
Mannequin Pussy release statement regarding Coachella performance