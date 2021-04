New York based rockers Vinny and The Hooligans just released a new EP titled You're Never Too Far Away. The EP is dedicated to their old drummer Vinnie Value and Vinny Hooligans' childhood friend, Ricky Sofo, both passed away in 2020. The EP was also Engineered and Produced by Pete Steinkopf at Little Eden Studios in Asbury Park, NJ. See below to check out the record.