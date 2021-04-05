Episode #535 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John Gentile, Hallie Bulleit, and Em Moore are joined by Christopher Barrett who is returning after a two year absence to talk about Michale Graves, the 200+ Crass remixes, the new Sincere Engineer video, Culture Shock's new album Mandemic , GWAR going acoustic, and the new Direct Hit! video. Party stories are told and children's entertainers are discussed. Listen to the new episode below.
Previous StoryPodcast: Actor and comedian DC Pierson appears on This Might Be a Podcast to talk Replacements
Crass posts 200+ remixes
Culture Shock steam new album
Sincere Engineer release "Out Of Reach" video
Direct Hit! release video for new single
GWAR releases acoustic EP
Sincere Engineer release "Out of Reach"
Culture Shock announce new album
Penny Rimbaud and Marc Carroll release digital single
Sincere Engineer release “Tourniquet” video
Watch Summer Soiree 4 with Danbert Nobacon, Crazy & the Brains, and Maura Weaver RIGHT NOW!!!