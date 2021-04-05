Episode #535 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John Gentile, Hallie Bulleit, and Em Moore are joined by Christopher Barrett who is returning after a two year absence to talk about Michale Graves, the 200+ Crass remixes, the new Sincere Engineer video, Culture Shock's new album Mandemic , GWAR going acoustic, and the new Direct Hit! video. Party stories are told and children's entertainers are discussed. Listen to the new episode below.