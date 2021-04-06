The Offspring have announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland this fall. The tour will take place in November with The Hives supporting. Tickets go on sale April 9. The band have also released a new song, “We Never Have Sex Anymore”. The song is off of their upcoming album Let The Bad Times Roll due out April 16 via Concord Records. The Offspring last released Days Go By in 2012. Check out the song and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 21
|3Arena
|Dublin, IE
|Nov 23
|Motorpoint Arena
|Cardiff, UK
|Nov 24
|Resorts World Arena
|Birmingham, UK
|Nov 26
|The SSE Wembley Arena
|London, UK
|Nov 27
|The SSE Hydro
|Glasgow, UK
|Nov 29
|AO Arena
|Manchester, UK
|Nov 30
|First Direct Arena
|Leeds, UK