Punk In The Park announce more bands to their festival line-up
by Festivals & Events

Cali based punk music festival have announced more bands to play their outdoors music festival. They already announced the two headliners for the two day event Pennywise on Saturday and Nofx on Sunday. so far they have announced The Vandals, Me First And The Gimme Gimmies, Strung Out, Fear, The Dickies, Lagwagon, TSOL, The Bombpops, and Authority Zero. The event will be happening on November 6th and 7th at Oak Canyon Park, Orange County, CA. All previously purchased tickets to the original date will be honored. For more information on the festival, you can click here.